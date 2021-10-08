Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 65,381 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

