Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 9,090 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,942,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $404.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.11. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

