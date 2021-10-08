Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,992,000 after purchasing an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

