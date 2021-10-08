Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 20,410 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $265.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.34 and a 200-day moving average of $260.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.