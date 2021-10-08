Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 20,510 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $160.37 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

