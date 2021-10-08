Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 231,520 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 272.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.66% of Green Plains worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

