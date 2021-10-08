Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 787,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

