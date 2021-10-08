Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.20 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after acquiring an additional 351,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $44,250,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

NYSE CB opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day moving average is $170.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

