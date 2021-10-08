Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $766.49 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.99. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

