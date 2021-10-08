Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.63 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

