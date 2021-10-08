Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.90 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,585,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

