Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.14 Million Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yandex were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after buying an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 456,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,345 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

