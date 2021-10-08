Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 348.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $23,782,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

