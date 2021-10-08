Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

Shares of NSC opened at $259.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

