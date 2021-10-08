Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 27,350 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

