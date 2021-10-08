Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 52,303 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,303 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of CL opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

