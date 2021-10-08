Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day moving average is $199.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.59 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

