Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 67.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $404.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.03 and a 200 day moving average of $439.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.