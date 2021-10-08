Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 903,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,320,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

