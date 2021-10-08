Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

