Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 787,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of GM opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

