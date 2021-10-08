Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 689,459 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 35.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,973,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 780,453 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

