Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,240 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.