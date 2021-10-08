Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 382,944 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382,944 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.