Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Popular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.