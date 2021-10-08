Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $259.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.61 and a 200 day moving average of $265.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.90.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

