Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,593 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.74% of Public Storage worth $391,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.58.

PSA opened at $301.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

