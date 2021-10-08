Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of PUBGY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 22,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,008. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

