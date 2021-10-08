Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $84.98 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $469.96 million and $84.98 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

