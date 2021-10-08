Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Tops One Day Volume of $118.99 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003246 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $465.50 million and approximately $118.99 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00133084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.45 or 1.00307019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.11 or 0.06420628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.