Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

