Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.21.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE PSTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
