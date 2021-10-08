PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $451,402.94

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $451,402.94 and $111.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,203.76 or 0.99941102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00560182 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004731 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

