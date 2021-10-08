PutinCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $451,402.94 and approximately $111.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,203.76 or 0.99941102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00560182 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004731 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

