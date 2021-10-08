Pyrk (PYRK) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $47,906.51 and $340.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

