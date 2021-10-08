Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $10.98 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $8,312.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $10.98 or 0.00020269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00142832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.44 or 0.99641989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.15 or 0.06469043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.