Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Issued By KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

