Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

NYSE:BX opened at $115.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

