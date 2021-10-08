Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $63.59 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,325,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,515,718 shares of company stock worth $149,293,822. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

