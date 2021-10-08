Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Raised by Analyst

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

CBOE stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

