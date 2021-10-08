Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

