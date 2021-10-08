Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of DVN opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

