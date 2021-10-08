Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

