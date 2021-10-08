Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Cut by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $67.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $72.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $169.13 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$704.17.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$514.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.40. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$346.84 and a one year high of C$581.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$545.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$551.99.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The company had revenue of C$8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.49 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

