Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Increased by National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.33.

GIL stock opened at C$45.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.32. The stock has a market cap of C$9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$26.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

