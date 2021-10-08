Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Raised by Analyst

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

KMI stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

