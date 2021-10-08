Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Decreased by Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.25.

MarketAxess stock opened at $419.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $403.70 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.51.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $68,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

