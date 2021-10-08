Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Raised by Piper Sandler

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

NRZ opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $18,533,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

