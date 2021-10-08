Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Decreased by DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

NYSE:NUS opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $63.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

