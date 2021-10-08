Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.52. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OMVJF stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

