Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Amundi bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.